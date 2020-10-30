Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,800 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in Aflac by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 124,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Aflac by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $34.22 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

