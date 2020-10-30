Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,479 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Radian Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,653 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Radian Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 805,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

