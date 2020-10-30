Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

