Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 250,000 HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000.

Get HighCape Capital Acquisition alerts:

HighCape Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighCape Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.