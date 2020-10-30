Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 9,500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,353,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $133.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

