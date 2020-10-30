Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,429 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Conyers Park II Acquisition were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Conyers Park II Acquisition by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conyers Park II Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPAA opened at $9.50 on Friday. Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. does not have a significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Conyers Park II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conyers Park II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.