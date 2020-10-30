Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

