Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 114,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 174.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 343,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $146.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

