Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $2,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,560 shares of company stock worth $14,143,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $203.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.