Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $70.63 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,068.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $46,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,730 shares of company stock worth $7,599,776. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

