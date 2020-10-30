Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 319,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFM opened at $19.48 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

