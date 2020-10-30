Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

