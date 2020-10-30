Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.97 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $83,719,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,207.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after buying an additional 479,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 348.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after buying an additional 261,175 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $600,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,623 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,747. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $156.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.