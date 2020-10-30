Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,841.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

