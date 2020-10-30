Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 219.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.67 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

