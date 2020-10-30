Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth $78,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE MBT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1858 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.52%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.