Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.27 Million Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Herman Miller worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLHR shares. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Herman Miller stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.