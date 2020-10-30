Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,521,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,889,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,881 shares of company stock valued at $795,574. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

