Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 110.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 271,588 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $241.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

