Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE SAIC opened at $74.76 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

