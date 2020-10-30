Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $65,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Shares of AJG opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $110.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.