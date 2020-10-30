Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 57,368 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,368 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.28% of CBIZ worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.61. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $63,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,290.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $493,595 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

