Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 10,700 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.