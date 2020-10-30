Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUS. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $381,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,398. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

