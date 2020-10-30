Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AutoNation worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. AXA lifted its stake in AutoNation by 348.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $687,211.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock worth $6,664,617 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

