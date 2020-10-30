Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 9,400 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 221,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,869,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after purchasing an additional 152,346 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $276.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.10. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

