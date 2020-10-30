Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 200 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NVR by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,996.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,156.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,608.89. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $56.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

