Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.