Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.46. Akerna shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 70,385 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative net margin of 137.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 120.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

