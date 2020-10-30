Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.46. Akerna shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 70,385 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.48.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative net margin of 137.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 2,501.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

