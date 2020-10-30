AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

