Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

