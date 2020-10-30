AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$43.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.25. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$26.67. The company has a market cap of $497.13 million and a P/E ratio of 42.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total value of C$429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,491,100. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $490,575.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.