AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in October

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the September 30th total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $39.18 on Friday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

