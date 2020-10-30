Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price rose 6.1% on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 312,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 223,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

AGYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Agilysys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Agilysys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Agilysys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agilysys by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Agilysys by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

