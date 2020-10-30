AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

