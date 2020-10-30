Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Short Interest Update

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the September 30th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Affymax stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Affymax has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Affymax Company Profile

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

