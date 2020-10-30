Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $54.00. The stock traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 3778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

AJRD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 32.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,164,000 after acquiring an additional 260,533 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.