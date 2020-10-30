Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Short Interest Update

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AERO stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Aerogrow International has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aerogrow International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

