Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Position Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Aecom by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aecom by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aecom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Aecom by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 335,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aecom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

