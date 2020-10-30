Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the September 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CSFB began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $35.55 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

