Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $461.11 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

