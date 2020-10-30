Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $50.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,641,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $59,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,305,060. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 562,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 522,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 454,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

