Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,309,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,365,000 after acquiring an additional 413,252 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

