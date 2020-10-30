Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.41

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 3706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $815.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,003.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 121,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 119,003 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

