Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.41

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 3706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $815.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,003.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 121,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 119,003 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
