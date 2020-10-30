Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$18.00

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABT. TD Securities increased their price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$18.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) stock opened at C$15.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.96. The stock has a market cap of $636.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$18.53.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Leigh Palmer Ramsden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.56, for a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,691.44. Also, Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns -1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($31,680). Insiders sold a total of 9,695 shares of company stock worth $152,886 over the last quarter.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

