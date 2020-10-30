Abbot Financial Management Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 871 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.