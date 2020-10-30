Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 295 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

