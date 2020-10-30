A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 7.5% on Earnings Beat

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price was up 7.5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 1,327,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 596,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 409,429 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 730.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 118.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $554.85 million, a P/E ratio of 142.40 and a beta of 0.98.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

