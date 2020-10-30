937 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 937 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,980,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $310,651,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $268.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.